"Spider-Man: Brand New Day," opening Wednesday, is approaching a 70 percent advance ticket share ahead of its release.

According to the Korean Integrated Ticket Office System, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" surpassed 500,000 advance tickets sold on Sunday morning before climbing to 579,967 as of Monday morning. The figure surpasses the advance sales recorded at the same point before each of the three previous films in the "Tom-Spa" series — the Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland.

Opening in South Korea ahead of North America, the film follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he navigates a completely transformed life after being erased from the memories of everyone he loves.

Picking up after "No Way Home," the story finds a forgotten Peter Parker plunged into deeper chaos when a mysterious enemy who still remembers his identity appears and a DNA mutation grants him uncontrollable new powers — all while he fights to protect the people closest to him.

Holland, who has carved out his own chapter in franchise history as the "Tom-Spa" Spider-Man, has stoked anticipation among prospective audiences by declaring his confidence in the film. "I believe we've made the best version of any Spider-Man movie that's ever been made," he said.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" opens Wednesday.