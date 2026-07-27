Noroo Paint & Coatings said Monday it participated in Farnborough Airshow 2026 in the United Kingdom, where it unveiled an aerospace-grade sealant developed with domestic technology.

The Farnborough Airshow ranks among the world's three major aerospace exhibitions, alongside the Paris Air Show and the Singapore Airshow. The event draws more than 1,400 aerospace companies and institutions from over 40 countries.

Noroo Paint & Coatings showcased South Korea's aviation materials technology at the Korean pavilion, operated by the Korea Space and Aerospace Industries Association, alongside member companies of the Korea Aviation Materials Development Alliance. The exhibition was organized to present the results of the "Aerospace and Defense Sealant Breakthrough Technology Development and Demonstration Project" — a Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy-backed initiative — to the global market.

At the show, the company displayed a polysulfide sealant for aircraft. The product is designed for use on aircraft fuel tanks, fuselages and metal joints, and features fuel resistance, high-temperature durability and corrosion protection. The company said the exhibition allowed it to introduce the technology and potential applications of its domestically developed aerospace sealant to overseas markets.

Aircraft sealants are a critical material for ensuring the airtightness and durability of aircraft. The segment is a high-value-added field requiring significant technical barriers and rigorous quality certification, and South Korea has until now relied heavily on imported products.

Demand for aerospace sealants has been rising steadily, driven not only by aircraft manufacturing but also by the expanding maintenance, repair and overhaul market. As global supply chains are restructured and defense industry development remains a policy priority, the need for technological self-reliance in domestic aviation materials is growing. Industry observers say that if South Korean companies succeed in localizing high-value-added aviation materials, they stand to replace imports and gain entry into the supply chains of global aircraft manufacturers.

"Through this Farnborough Airshow, we were able to introduce our aerospace sealant technology to global aerospace companies and identify a range of cooperation opportunities," a Noroo Paint & Coatings official said. "We will continue to lead the localization of core materials in the aviation and defense sectors through ongoing research and development and technology advancement, and strengthen our competitiveness in the global aerospace market."