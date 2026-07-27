Seodaemun-gu District Mayor Park Wun-ki is expanding time spent with residents while cutting unnecessary bureaucratic habits.

Park, who launched the ninth directly elected term of the Seodaemun-gu administration, is pushing ahead with a resident-centered, practical governance model through a sweeping overhaul of civic culture. The plan calls for scaling back excessive protocol and formalistic work practices, redirecting the time and administrative capacity saved toward residents and the field, so that people can feel the difference in their daily lives.

Since taking office, Park has repeatedly emphasized "communication and listening to residents" as the top governing principle in meetings with staff. His consistent philosophy is that residents are the center of administration, and that the district's capabilities should be focused on changing people's lives rather than on performative practices.

Seodaemun-gu is accordingly pursuing three core reform tasks under the banner: "Less protocol, more participation, administration for residents."

Less Protocol, Closer to Residents

First, excessive protocol surrounding the district mayor will be sharply streamlined. During regular working hours, support will be limited to what is strictly necessary for carrying out official duties. After hours, simple send-offs or token appearances will no longer be required of staff.

In particular, for weekend or evening events held by affiliated organizations where department heads have no substantive role, staff will no longer be required to accompany the mayor — freeing them to focus on their core work for residents.

Time previously spent on unnecessary protocol will instead be used to visit residents and go out into the field.

More Participation, Less Burden on Residents

The way events are run will also change. The district will move away from compelling residents to attend events, operating instead on the principle of voluntary participation. Major events will also be livestreamed on YouTube so residents who cannot attend in person can take part regardless of time or location. The goal is to create an environment where residents can engage and communicate on their own terms.

Less Formality, Closer to the Field

Park is also urging staff to move away from a hierarchical organizational culture and build one grounded in mutual respect and open communication.

The intent is to deliver faster, better administrative services to residents by prioritizing role over rank, substance over form, and real change in residents' lives over procedural compliance.

Seodaemun-gu plans to extend this civic culture reform beyond a one-time improvement, spreading it across the entire district administration. The aim is to realize a "resident-centered district government" — one that sheds formalistic habits, devotes more time to residents and the field, and delivers change that people can feel in their everyday lives.

"Administration is not for formality — it is for changing residents' lives," Park said. "We will boldly cut unnecessary practices and, by listening most closely to residents' voices, build change that people can feel, one step at a time."