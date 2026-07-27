Lotte Himart said it will launch the Hi-mart Plan, its own mobile rate plan with in-store specialists on hand to handle sign-up, activation and device setup, on Thursday.

The Hi-mart Plan is a mobile virtual network operator service running on KT Corp's network. It comes in four tiers priced by data allowance: 4,900 won per month for 5GB, 15,900 won ($11) per month for 30GB, 18,900 won per month for 50GB, and 37,900 won per month for 100GB.

Customers who purchase an unlocked device can subscribe to the 30GB plan at a discounted rate of 7,900 won per month for the first year. Once the base data allowance is used up, subscribers can continue using the service at no extra charge through a quality-of-service data safety option providing 1 Mbps, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

Budget mobile plans have traditionally required customers to purchase their own SIM card and complete activation and setup on their own, a process many find cumbersome. Lotte Himart chose a different approach, with in-store specialists guiding customers through every step from application to activation.

Lotte Himart said it plans to use the plan launch as a springboard to expand its strategy beyond product sales, extending its lifestyle support across the full range of mobile services. The company aims to cover customers' everyday needs by combining home appliance purchases, new products, tailored rate plans and trade-in support for used phones.

The company will also unveil a revamped Hi-mart Mobile Care service on Tuesday. The updated offering broadens the coverage of the existing mobile damage protection insurance to include loss, theft, battery replacement, and financial fraud and misdirected transfers. Customers will also be able to choose a protection period of up to three years.

Lee Eon-seok, head of Lotte Himart's smart home appliance division, said the plan "will offer a new option with reasonable pricing and a convenient sign-up experience," adding that the company would "continue to introduce services that reduce the inconveniences of everyday life."