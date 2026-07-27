Pulmuone is expanding its kimchi business in the United States by leading with a distinctive "made-in-Korea kimchi" strategy.

Pulmuone said Monday that kimchi sales in the US market rose 12.3 percent in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, accelerating from a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5 percent recorded from 2023 through last year. The company credited the growth to a combination of aggressive marketing and a favorable development: the inclusion of kimchi in the US government's dietary guidelines announced in January.

Pulmuone exports authentic Korean kimchi produced at its global kimchi factory in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, directly to the United States. To maintain optimal fermentation throughout manufacturing, maritime shipping and local distribution, the company applies its proprietary "kimjangdok cooling system," which draws on fermentation expertise developed from traditional kimchi-jar preservation methods.

The company is also diversifying its product lineup — spanning traditional salted-seafood kimchi, foodservice-exclusive kimchi and private-label products for major US natural-market chains — while planning to expand into large retail chains and new distribution channels. It is also broadening its sauce category, developing kimchi hot sauce and seasoning products for use in items such as hot dogs, chips and desserts.

Pulmuone is also deepening its engagement with local consumers and buyers. At the world's largest natural foods trade show, the 2026 Natural Products Expo, held in March, the company spotlighted tofu and kimchi as its main themes. A special cooking demonstration with chef Edward Lee — featuring recipes such as "kimchi bibim soy milk noodles" and "kimchi tofu shakshuka" — drew a strong response from attendees.

Since 2021, Pulmuone has partnered with the Montgomery Biscuits, a US minor league baseball team, to hold a "Korean Cultural Heritage Night" event twice a year. At the May event, the team's players took the field under the name "Kimchi" and wore specially designed uniforms for the occasion.

Cho Gil-su, chief executive of Pulmuone USA, said the company would "continue to pursue an expanded kimchi lineup — including the sauce category — and broader entry into major retail chains and new distribution channels, to firmly establish our position as the leading kimchi brand in the US market."