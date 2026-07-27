Samsung SDS is stepping up collaboration with global AI companies. The company plans to leverage its full-stack AI capabilities not only to support enterprise business but also to contribute to strengthening South Korea's AI competitiveness.

Samsung SDS announced Monday that it recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with Anthropic, becoming the first South Korean company to do so. Under the agreement, the two companies will pursue broad AI cooperation covering domestic AI adoption, industry-specific AI applications, joint development of new AI markets and joint training of AI specialists.

In April, Samsung SDS became the first South Korean company to sign a reseller and partner agreement with OpenAI, and that same month concluded a strategic partnership with Google Cloud covering AI, cloud and security.

As AI has evolved from a productivity tool into a core driver of corporate growth, industrial innovation and national competitiveness, open collaboration with world-class AI technology providers and global AI frontier companies has grown increasingly important.

In response, Samsung SDS is working with global companies across AI infrastructure, compute, frontier AI and enterprise platform domains to expand the domestic AI ecosystem and support enterprise customers in adopting AI.

More specifically, Samsung SDS supports business innovation through full-stack AI capabilities spanning AI infrastructure — including Samsung Cloud Platform, GPU-as-a-Service and global multi-cloud — AI platforms such as Fabrics and a global frontier AI platform, and AI solutions including Brity Works.

Samsung SDS also combines global AI technology with industry-specific digital transformation experience to support customers through the entire AI journey, from adoption and implementation to operations. The company said it aims to contribute to South Korea's AI competitiveness through this approach.

"We plan to expand collaboration with global AI leaders and lead the development of South Korea's AI ecosystem as a trusted AI partner offering full-stack AI support," the company said.