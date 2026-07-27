The Korea Employment Agency for the Disabled's mascot characters, Janggo and Goyangi, have advanced to the finals of the Korea Local Government and Public Character Festival for the second consecutive year.

The festival — co-organized by the Daejeon Tourism Organization and the Korea Culture Content Licensing Association — is designed to raise the brand value of public characters, with more than 70 representative public characters from across the country competing in the finals, the agency said Monday.

Janggo and Goyangi were created in 2022 as the agency's flagship mascots, serving as promotional ambassadors for its disability employment policy and vision through a range of online and offline content.

Winners will be selected through a public online vote on the festival's official website, open through 6 p.m. on Aug. 21, with one vote allowed per person per day.

"It is deeply meaningful that our representative characters have advanced to the finals for two consecutive years," said Lee Jong-seong, president of the Korea Employment Agency for the Disabled. "We will continue to expand public interest in and empathy for the employment of people with disabilities through diverse content featuring our characters."