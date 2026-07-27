Guro-gu has established and begun operating three neighborhood flood-response hubs in flood-prone areas to enable rapid action against summer flooding, the district announced. District Mayor Jang In-hong leads the initiative.

Each hub keeps flood-control equipment and materials close to the scene, supporting swift initial response when flooding occurs.

The three locations are B02, 448-9 Gaebong-dong, serving Sugung-dong, Oryu 1-dong, Gaebong 1-dong and Gocheok 1 and 2-dong; B01, 351-21 Gaebong-dong, covering Hang-dong, Oryu 2-dong and Gaebong 2 and 3-dong; and the Guro 4 Rainwater Pumping Station at 810-6 Guro-dong, serving Guro 1 through 5-dong, Garibong-dong and Sindorim-dong.

Each hub is stocked with 10 portable flood barriers, 50 lightweight water-blocking products, 30 small pumps, and 10 sets of personal safety gear including boots, hard hats and rain gear. One dedicated staff member per hub manages the equipment and provides on-site support during emergencies.

During normal periods, staff will inspect and maintain flood-control equipment and conduct hands-on flood-preparedness education for residents. When heavy rain or other emergencies strike, the hubs will rapidly distribute flood-control materials, support response efforts and operate temporary evacuation shelters for disaster-vulnerable households.

The district secured Seoul Metropolitan Government disaster management funds in May, completed hub renovations and purchased flood-control supplies, and has been running all three locations since Monday.

"When it comes to reducing flood damage, swift initial action close to the scene is critical," District Mayor Jang said. "We will strengthen the community disaster-prevention system so that residents and the district administration can respond together, with these neighborhood flood-response hubs at the center."