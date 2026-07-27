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The Trump administration has begun promoting its "forced-labor tariffs" — imposed on 60 economic entities under Section 301 of the Trade Act — as a measure to protect American workers. The opposition Democratic Party, while acknowledging the need to regulate products made with forced labor, has criticized the move as nothing more than a pretext to keep Trump's broader tariff policy alive.

The day after the Office of the United States Trade Representative finalized forced-labor tariffs on Thursday against 60 economic entities — including South Korea — under Section 301, the USTR released a statement headlined "American Steel Workers, Manufacturers, and Farmers Welcome President Trump's Forced Labor Tariffs."

The document included a welcoming statement from Kevin Dempsey, president of the American Iron and Steel Institute. "We welcome the administration's efforts to address unfair trade practices that distort trade and harm American workers," Dempsey said. "Prohibiting trade in goods produced with forced labor will allow American industries and workers to compete genuinely on a level playing field."

The United Steelworkers union, which spans sectors including auto parts, chemicals and energy, also issued a statement of support under its president's name, saying American workers "should not be forced to compete against products made through such exploitative practices."

Similar statements from organizations including the USA Rice Federation and the American Seed Trade Association were also included in the USTR release. By amplifying the voices of industry and labor, the administration framed the forced-labor tariffs as a measure to protect American industries and workers.

Republicans also voiced support for the move.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith called it "an appropriate response to unfair trade practices that put American workers at a competitive disadvantage." He added that while some countries, like China, have long relied on forced labor, many nations around the world fail to meet the basic standards the United States expects of its trading partners.

Democrats, however, pushed back, arguing the forced-labor tariffs are little more than a substitute for the reciprocal tariffs the Supreme Court struck down as unlawful.

Rep. Richard Neal, the ranking Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, called it "too convenient a justification to be taken seriously." "Forced labor is a real and pervasive problem in our supply chains," he said. "It should not be reduced to a pretext for a tariff policy built on dubious legal theories and personal grievances." While acknowledging the need to address products made with forced labor, he argued the Trump administration is exploiting the issue for its own convenience.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, a Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, questioned whether the Trump administration was genuinely committed to eradicating forced labor, pointing out that it had sharply cut the budget of the Labor Department's Bureau of International Labor Affairs, which handles forced-labor enforcement. Sanchez also said that if Trump were serious about the issue, "he would not have applied the same tariff rate to China — where the forced-labor problem is most severe — as he did to a country like Australia."

The USTR on Thursday finalized forced-labor tariffs of 10 to 12.5 percent on 60 economic entities. The USTR's rationale is that the United States has robust regulatory mechanisms while these countries do not, creating an unfair competitive environment — but critics have said the tariffs are designed to replace the 10 percent global tariff introduced on a provisional basis after the Supreme Court ruled the reciprocal tariffs unlawful.