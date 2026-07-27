Seoul's Seongdong-gu is launching a home-visit medication safety program to prevent drug misuse among elderly residents with chronic illnesses and create a safer medication environment, District Mayor Yoo Bo-hwa announced.

Elderly patients with chronic conditions often take multiple medications simultaneously, raising the risk of duplicate prescriptions, adverse reactions and dosing errors — making systematic medication management increasingly important.

In response, Seongdong-gu will run the "Home-Visit Safe Medication Management" program through December, targeting chronic disease patients enrolled in the district's integrated care system who take 10 or more types of medication. Licensed pharmacists will visit participants at home to provide services ranging from medication reviews and counseling to follow-up care.

To support the initiative, the district signed MOUs on Tuesday, July 21, with the Seongdong-gu Pharmaceutical Association (president Ji Yong-seon), the Seongdong Senior Welfare Center (director Ahn Soon-bong) and the social cooperative Seongdong Dolbom (chairperson Hong Wan-sik), establishing a public-private partnership for stable program operations.

Under the agreement, Seongdong-gu will identify eligible participants and oversee the program, while the Seongdong-gu Pharmaceutical Association will assemble a pool of licensed pharmacists to deliver medication management services. The Seongdong Senior Welfare Center and Seongdong Dolbom — both designated providers of the government's customized senior care service — will assign life-support workers to accompany pharmacists on home visits and provide emotional support to participants.

The program delivers medication safety services through three stages, with a licensed pharmacist visiting each participant's home directly.

In the first stage, a comprehensive medication survey documents all drugs the participant is currently taking and reviews drug types, medical conditions, allergies, side effects, health status and lifestyle habits. The second stage provides in-depth expert analysis and personalized counseling on medication management, proper drug use guidance and instructions for disposing of unused medicines.

The third stage focuses on close monitoring: pharmacists track medication adherence and check storage conditions via follow-up phone calls after the initial consultation. The program also provides lifestyle education to reduce drug misuse, guidance on disposing of expired medications and referrals to integrated care services as needed — ensuring ongoing health management rather than a one-time consultation.

Residents can apply for or inquire about the service through their local community service center or the Seongdong-gu Office's Integrated Care Division.

"Many elderly patients with chronic illnesses take multiple medications without realizing the risks of duplicate prescriptions or side effects," said Ji Yong-seon, president of the Seongdong-gu Pharmaceutical Association. "The local pharmaceutical community will do its part to help seniors build healthy medication habits and enjoy a healthy old age."

District Mayor Yoo Bo-hwa said the program would strengthen the integrated care foundation that helps seniors stay healthy in their own homes for as long as possible. "We will continue building a tight health and safety net together with the private sector to complete our vision of Seongdong as a city where people want to live their whole lives — a Seongdong with solid welfare," she said.