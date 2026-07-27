Yeongdeungpo-gu said it has added 252 new bicycle parking spaces near the rear of Yeongdeungpo Station to address illegal and abandoned bicycle parking and create a safer, more comfortable pedestrian environment.

The area around Yeongdeungpo Station (846 Gyeongin-ro) sees heavy foot traffic, and concerns over pedestrian inconvenience and safety hazards from haphazardly parked bicycles have been consistently raised. In response, the district secured 500 million won ($340,000) in special grants from the Ministry of Interior and Safety to improve bicycle parking conditions.

The district installed a 196-space, two-tier covered bicycle rack stretching 42 meters next to the Yeongdeungpo Station police substation. The weatherproof housing structure keeps bicycles protected regardless of rain or snow, while the two-tier design maximizes capacity within a limited footprint.

Alongside this, 56 fence-type bicycle racks were added along the roadside near Exit 4 of Yeongdeungpo Station, bringing the total to 252 spaces. The layout was designed with pedestrian flow in mind to reduce disorderly parking and improve convenience for users.

The district plans to continue monitoring and clearing abandoned and illegally parked bicycles in the zone, while stepping up guidance on proper rack use to foster a culture of orderly bicycle parking. It also plans to work with Yeongdeungpo Station on an ongoing basis to expand nearby docking stations for the public bicycle service "Ttareungyi" and to keep adding bicycle storage facilities.

The expansion follows last year's addition of 171 bicycle parking spaces across five locations in Daelim-dong — including near Exit 10 of Daelim Station and around the Daelim 2-dong community center — as the district continues to broaden improvements to both cycling infrastructure and the pedestrian environment.

"We expect the expansion of bicycle storage facilities to make the area around Yeongdeungpo Station more pleasant for pedestrians and significantly more convenient for cyclists," district mayor Cho Yu-jin said. "We will continue to pay close attention to everyday inconveniences and work through ongoing environmental improvements to build a safe and comfortable urban environment."