Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Sunday that message exchanges between the United States and Iran are ongoing, with mediating countries continuing their efforts.

Baghaei confirmed the continued communication between the two countries in an interview with Austrian public broadcaster ORF, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

He went on to say that "the Islamabad agreement — the end-of-war MOU — is no more than a short memorandum of understanding consisting of 14 articles, not a long and complicated document," adding that "everyone around the world expected that at least this time the United States would keep its promises."

"However, the behavior shown by the United States constitutes a blatant and serious violation of several articles of this agreement, and with this they have committed a diplomatic betrayal for the third time," he said.