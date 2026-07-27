Nowon-gu in Seoul will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Nowon-gu University Student Council Federation, a body representing student leaders from seven universities in the district, to strengthen a government-academia framework that gives young residents a direct voice in local governance.

Nowon-gu is home to seven universities — Kwangwoon University, Sahmyook University, Seoul National University of Science and Technology, Seoul Women's University, Induk University, Korea Bible University and Korea Military Academy — the second-highest concentration among Seoul's autonomous districts. Young people account for about 26 percent of the district's total population, making it one of the city's most prominent university towns.

The district has renewed its annual agreement with the federation every year since 2023, channeling student input into local policy. The Nowon Youth Policy Governance Center, a dedicated operational body, has worked to turn ideas proposed by university students and young residents into concrete projects.

Those efforts have produced tangible results: a rest shelter, heated outdoor seating and a bus information terminal were installed at Seoul National University of Science and Technology; public safety infrastructure was built in the university neighborhood of Wolgye-dong; a startup fair was co-hosted with Induk University; and free health screenings were made available to young single-person households in the district.

The district is also broadening opportunities for young people to shape policy directly. It operates a youth autonomous budgeting program that lets young residents identify agenda items and take part in budget planning. This year, the district is launching a freelancer support initiative aimed at helping non-wage workers enter the workforce on stable footing, offering practical training in contracts and taxation, mentoring, AI skills education and hands-on project experience to build freelancers' self-sufficiency.

Support for unemployed young people is also being strengthened. The district runs the Youth Growth Project — a Ministry of Employment and Labor grant program operating youth cafes that provide career and psychological counseling — and was named the sole top-rated operator in the Greater Seoul area in 2025. Building on that recognition, the district plans to expand the program by linking it with the youth autonomous budgeting initiative to offer tailored counseling, early-career education and locally focused work-experience programs.

Under the ninth elected-term administration, the district is deepening its engagement with young residents. A public forum held July 15 gathered input from youth and other residents on the administration's campaign pledges; proposals that drew strong support — including expanding youth work-experience programs and creating shared public office spaces — will be incorporated into policy. The district said it will continue to expand opportunities for young people to speak up and participate in the policy process.

"Through this agreement, we will listen more broadly to the voices of young people in the district," Nowon-gu District Mayor Seo Jun-o said. "In the ninth elected term, we will strengthen youth policy further and build Nowon into a city where young people can work, live and enjoy life all in one place."