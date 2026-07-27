The Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association is accepting an additional 1,000 applicants for its vacation support program, aimed at expanding leisure welfare for construction workers.

The association said Monday the additional recruitment was arranged in response to calls from labor groups and others to expand the program after the first-half round closed ahead of schedule.

To be eligible, construction workers must hold an electronic card and have accumulated at least 252 days in the retirement mutual aid system overall, with at least 100 days accrued in the previous year or the most recent 12 months.

Selected participants will receive 400,000 won ($272) in points redeemable at "Vacation Shop," a dedicated online mall for domestic travel. The points can be used to purchase a range of travel products, including accommodations, transportation, tourism activities and hands-on experiences within South Korea.

The association plans to give priority to construction workers who have participated least frequently in the vacation support program over the past five years.

Further details on how to apply and the full schedule are available on the Construction e-eum website.