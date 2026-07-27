The Korea Employment and Labor Education Institute announced Monday that it will hold a training program during the summer break to certify secondary school teachers from city and provincial education offices nationwide as youth labor education instructors.

The program is designed to help teachers give students a proper understanding of the meaning of labor and workers' rights, and to equip them to systematically teach the dignity and rights of working people in the classroom.

The curriculum covers labor and human dignity, diverse forms of labor and labor rights, the protection of labor rights, labor rights in practice and civic participation, and methods for integrating labor rights education into the school curriculum.

The institute expects the training to help teachers run labor rights education more effectively in school classes and to allow students to naturally develop an appreciation for the value of work and an awareness of their rights.

A total of 162 secondary school teachers from across the country will take part in this year's program.