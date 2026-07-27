A new claim has emerged that an attempted extortion charge was the decisive factor behind the detention of Park Na-rae's former manager.

On Saturday, the YouTube channel "Yeonye Dwittongyeong Yi Jin-ho" published a video titled "'Do you have 500 million won? If not, at least 400 million?' — The full story of Park Na-rae's manager's detention and the truth behind the assault controversy."

In the video, Yi Jin-ho laid out the background to the detention and the sequence of disputes between the two sides.

Yi identified the attempted extortion charge as the central issue. He claimed that during contacts between Park's side and the former manager's side that began late last year, a demand for money was conveyed through an entertainment reporter — to the effect of "Do you have 500 million won? If not, at least 400 million won."

Yi added that he understood the reporter had acknowledged conveying the demand during a police investigation. He said investigators appeared to have treated the monetary demand made through a third party as key grounds for the attempted extortion charge.

He also said the former manager's side later signaled a willingness to settle and delivered a blank agreement, but negotiations ultimately broke down after Park's side said it could not accept certain terms.

"The workplace harassment and assault allegations are being investigated separately from the attempted extortion case," Yi said. "The workplace harassment allegations were probed independently, and as for the assault dispute, I understand police investigated that together because both sides are claiming to be victims."

The Yongsan Police Station in Seoul earlier arrested Park's former manager, identified by the surname Shin, on charges of attempted extortion and embezzlement, then referred the case to prosecutors. Police believe Shin pressured Park's side by threatening to expose allegations related to the company and demanded an amount equivalent to 10 percent of the company's sales.

Shin also faces a separate charge of embezzling approximately 30 million won ($20,400) in company funds. Another former manager booked alongside Shin was referred to prosecutors without detention on the attempted extortion charge.

The two sides are currently engaged in a legal battle over the attempted extortion, embezzlement, workplace harassment and assault allegations.