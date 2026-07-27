Seoul's Seocho-gu district said it has completed a renovation of the second-floor reading room at Seocho-gu Yangjae Public Library, creating a wider and more comfortable space for readers.

The renovation was driven by the need to open up areas that had been closed off since the library first opened in 2019, add seats to address a shortage, and expand shelving to accommodate a growing collection.

Two previously restricted spaces — a private reading nook and a multipurpose room — had their front sections opened up and reconfigured into an open-plan lounge that flows naturally into the main reading area. Light-toned wood finishes, large tables and window-side seating were installed to create a bright, comfortable reading environment that takes advantage of natural light and views of the surrounding greenery. The changes brought total seating from 116 to 140, an increase of 24 seats.

The library's book capacity also saw a significant boost. New six-tier double-sided shelves and wall-mounted shelving units were added, raising the collection from about 78,000 volumes to about 88,000 — an increase of roughly 10,000. The expanded shelving is expected to allow more efficient management of the growing collection and improve access to materials for visitors.

Seocho-gu District Mayor Jeon Seong-su said he hopes the renovation will transform Yangjae Library into more than just a place to read. "We want it to be a space where people can relax and enjoy the greenery outside," Jeon said. "We will continue to listen closely to what our users need and build a library environment that everyone wants to visit."