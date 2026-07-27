Daegu city has published a multilingual restaurant guidebook titled "In Daegu Again Today" for foreign athletes and tourists attending the 2026 World Masters Athletics Championships, the city announced Monday.

The guide covers 110 restaurants and is available in English, Chinese and Japanese, giving visitors a window into the city's diverse food culture and dining scene.

It introduces Daegu's 10 signature local dishes, traditional markets, major food streets and cafes, with recommended menu items and location information for each entry.

The guidebook will be distributed free of charge at the main information desk, competition venues and tourist information centers at Dongdaegu Station and Dongseongno during the event.

"We hope this guidebook conveys the flavors and warmth of Daegu to foreign tourists and helps establish Daegu's reputation as a culinary city worth visiting again," said Lee Jae-hong, head of Daegu's health and welfare bureau.