Kim calls for medical school at Suncheon National University along with university hospital — reversing earlier stance

Suncheon Mayor Son Hun-mo took a pointed jab at National Assembly member Kim Moon-su on Sunday, saying Kim's "greatest strength" was his "flexibility" — his ability to quickly apologize and reverse course whenever he realizes he was wrong.

Son made the barbed remark at a joint statement ceremony held at Suncheon City Hall calling for the establishment of a medical school and university hospital at Suncheon National University. The comment was directed at Kim, who had been campaigning for the position that even if Mokpo National University received the main campus and medical school, Suncheon should at least secure the university hospital.

Son and Kim — Kim represents the Suncheon, Gwangyang, Gokseong and Gurye-gap constituency — are classmates from Korea University's class of 1988. The two joined forces in the June 3 local elections to defeat an independent candidate but have clashed over how to bring a medical school to Suncheon National University.

At Sunday's ceremony, Kim reversed his earlier position, saying both the medical school and the university hospital should come to Suncheon National University together. "I sincerely apologize again for making arguments that went against the wishes of Suncheon citizens and the university community, and for causing them discomfort," he said.

Kim explained his change of heart by saying the government had been pressing for university integration by July 31, and that the urgency had led him to act without sufficient consultation. "I apologize for not consulting adequately with citizens, stakeholders, lawmakers and the mayor," he said.

He then urged the community to rally around the cause. "It is right that the eastern region's medical school should come to Suncheon, but there have been problems with our collective strength, capability and unity," he said. "Let us return to the fundamental question of why it should come to Suncheon, hold a rally, and once again unite our efforts to bring both the medical school and the university hospital here."

Earlier, Kim had lashed out on Facebook at Suncheon National University President Lee Byeong-un and others, writing that those who ignored the wishes of the 64.8 percent of citizens who preferred a university hospital, or who shunned integration out of fear of losing their positions, "would become sinners of history" if the medical school bid failed as a result.

With the dispute between the two universities unresolved, the transition committee for the South Jeolla-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City recently proposed a compromise: establish a 500-bed university hospital in Suncheon, place the main campus and medical school in Mokpo, and build a second university hospital in Mokpo at a later stage. Suncheon National University rejected the proposal; Mokpo National University did not.

Kim has a history of reversing his positions. Ahead of a vote on the impeachment of the prime minister in December 2024, he left for the United States without consulting his party to visit his daughter, who was studying abroad, drawing criticism. He had promised to resign as regional party chair to take responsibility but did not follow through.