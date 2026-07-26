The first court challenge to a primary contractor's employer status recognized under the revised Trade Union Act — commonly known as the "Yellow Envelope Law" — has been filed, setting the stage for a ruling that could significantly reshape labor relations and collective bargaining between contractors and subcontractors.

Hanwha Ocean filed a lawsuit Wednesday at the Seoul Administrative Court seeking to overturn a National Labor Relations Commission ruling that recognized it as an employer of Wellive, an in-house subcontractor union, according to labor circles. The company also filed for a stay of execution. It is the first case in which a primary contractor has challenged the commission's employer-status determination in court since the revised Trade Union Act took effect.

The commission has broadly recognized primary contractors' employer status since the revised law took effect, citing their "substantive and specific control" over working conditions. Companies, however, have pushed back, arguing that the employer concept is being stretched too far.

According to the office of People Power Party lawmaker Kim Wi-sang, 458 applications for employer-status determinations had been filed with labor commissions through July 10. Of those, only a small number resulted in a denial of primary contractor employer status.

Legal circles are watching the case closely, as it could shift the standard for determining employer status from administrative interpretation to binding court precedent. The central question will be how broadly courts define the "substantive and specific control" threshold set out in the Trade Union Act.

A recent en banc Supreme Court ruling in a case involving HD Hyundai Heavy — holding that primary contractors are "in principle not obligated to engage in collective bargaining with subcontractor unions" — adds another variable. How courts reconcile that precedent with the legislative intent of the revised law will be closely watched.

Beyond employer status, the scope of collective bargaining is emerging as a new flashpoint. Labor groups argue that once employer status is recognized, bargaining should cover not only wages and working conditions but also bonuses, factory relocations and other management decisions. Business groups warn that this could effectively open management prerogatives to negotiation.

As the controversy has grown, President Lee Jae-myung recently directed a Cabinet meeting to clarify the standards for industrial action, acknowledging that confusion over the Yellow Envelope Law has been spreading on the ground. Critics note, however, that restricting the scope of bargaining through enforcement decrees or administrative guidelines could be seen as the administration narrowing what the National Assembly intended when it amended the law. The interpretive guidelines the Ministry of Employment and Labor is preparing carry no legal binding force, so the final standards will ultimately be shaped by court rulings.

Experts say legislative clarification — rather than waiting for case law to accumulate — is needed to reduce legal uncertainty. Bills have already been introduced in the National Assembly that would exclude management decisions such as personnel matters, investment and factory relocations from the scope of labor disputes under the Trade Union Act.