A US woman influencer who publicly accused her husband of being a pedophile after he was reported to police on charges of sexually abusing a minor was shot and killed by him less than two weeks after posting the video.

NBC News reported Sunday that Sara Gilson was fatally shot in Owasso, Oklahoma, by her estranged husband, Jeremiah Duffy.

According to police and court records, the incident began on June 9, when Duffy, a youth basketball coach, was accused of inappropriately touching a girl on his team during an elementary school event. Another coach who witnessed the incident immediately notified the girl's parents, and Duffy disappeared shortly afterward. The investigation also found that Duffy was suspected of having engaged in similar conduct with the same girl on prior occasions.

After police notified her, Gilson sought an emergency protective order to keep her husband away from her. On July 11, she posted a video on her TikTok account — which had around 30,000 followers — naming Duffy as a pedophile and calling him out publicly.

Gilson was killed less than two weeks after posting the video. Duffy was found dead at the scene, and police are investigating on the presumption that he shot Gilson before taking his own life.

If you're thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare's helpline 1393, available 24/7. Please request a translator for English-language services.