What once seemed an impossible goal — drawing 23 million foreign visitors to Korea this year — is quietly becoming achievable, thanks to a standout first-half performance by the tourism industry, the Korea Tourism Organization and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The unexpected strength of K-tourism has surprised even domestic observers, who have been quick to applaud the industry and the officials behind its marketing and policy push.

Last year, the target of 18.5 million visitors was considered comfortably within reach — and Korea met it comfortably. Through the third quarter, arrivals were running so hot that talk of hitting 20 million began to circulate. But marketing efforts in October, November and December fell short of expectations, and the final tally came in at about 18.94 million.

To reach this year's target of 23 million from that base, Korea would need to post a growth rate of 21.4% — a figure that most companies, even the most bullish ones, would never set as a corporate target.

Yet Culture Minister Choi Hwi-young and Korea Tourism Organization President Park Seong-hyeok, operating as a unified team, analyzed a range of indicators and put that seemingly unreachable number on the table.

They did so knowing full well that past ministers and agency heads had made bold promises only to fall embarrassingly short and face public criticism — and still, their target for this year was bold.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization on Sunday, foreign visitor arrivals in the first half of this year grew 21.3% compared with the same period last year — the result of intense joint efforts by the public and private sectors, and nearly matching the 21.4% growth rate needed to hit the annual target.

Total arrivals in the first six months reached about 10.71 million. June alone posted a year-on-year increase of 23.1%, surpassing the 21.4% monthly average growth rate required to stay on track. Monthly growth exceeded 23% several times this year, outside of the early months.

Of last year's total of about 18.94 million foreign visitors, about 8.83 million — or 46.6% — arrived in the first half.

Doubling the first-half figure yields a projection of about 21.42 million for the full year. The second half historically accounts for a larger share of annual arrivals — typically 53 to 54 percent, against 46 to 47 percent in the first half. On that basis, an arithmetic case can be made for reaching 22 million.

Last year's late-year disappointment, when a strong trend gave way to a weak finish, offers a useful lesson as Korea prepares for the second half of this year.

To avoid a repeat of last year's strong-start, weak-finish pattern, Korea will need to sharpen its K-tourism content for September — the month immediately after peak summer — and sustain effective marketing through the fourth quarter.

Targeting visitors from Taiwan, Southeast Asia and the Middle East with persistent autumn foliage campaigns, Christmas market promotions, romantic New Year's Eve content and winter experiences — pursued with more tenacity than last year — could yet push arrivals to the dream figure of 23 million.

Hallyu-driven experiential marketing continues to broaden in scope, encompassing expanded K-culture experiences, travel to filming locations of screen hits, K-fortune travel, sageuk drama cosplay tours and urban nature experiences. These offerings form the backbone of Korea's inbound tourism and demand sustained, creative product development. There is also a case for raising prices on premium travel products to levels comparable to those in Europe and North America, reflecting the quality of the content on offer.

Cooperation between major cities and local destinations is particularly critical. Helping visitors who think they have seen all of Korea after touring Seoul discover the country's other charms is one of the most important levers for driving repeat visits.

Building stronger synergies between the greater Seoul area and the rest of the country will be essential — linking the DMZ, the UNESCO-listed tidal flats and other destinations near the capital with the West Sea coast, Gangwon Province's autumn foliage, the Unification Observatory, winter seascapes, Gangneung's food trail, the growing appeal of the Busan region and its surroundings, the food-themed tourism of Jeonju and Gwangju as Korea's K-food heartland, and Jeju, widely regarded as the crown jewel among the world's natural heritage sites.