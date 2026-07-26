Pyo In-bong, the comedian who rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the group Tintin Five, has been sharing warm meals with the homeless outside Seoul Station.

A video titled "Why comedian Pyo In-bong bakes bungeoppang outside Seoul Station" was recently published on CGN, a Christian missionary broadcasting YouTube channel, drawing quiet admiration from viewers.

In the video, Pyo bustles about Seoul Station Plaza alongside his wife, Yoo Jeong-hwa, preparing bungeoppang — fish-shaped pastries filled with sweet red bean paste — and fish cake skewers to hand out to homeless people in the area.

The volunteer effort began in 2024 when his wife suggested that homeless people would appreciate freshly baked bungeoppang on a bitterly cold day.

"It was a great opportunity to share the gospel," Pyo said. "I prepared everything with the mindset of fulfilling my mission as a Christian." He went beyond simply securing a venue — singing songs and performing magic tricks to keep those waiting for pastries entertained, filling the scene with laughter.

Pyo also opened up about overcoming a long slump through faith. Having come to ministry later in life, he said he did not come to know God until he was past 40. "More than 11 years of hardship left me with no choice but to look to God alone, and that time shaped who I am today," he said.

He added: "I prayed only to be freed from alcohol, but God had a bigger plan in store — and before I knew it, I found myself becoming a pastor."

Pyo, who also works as a performance producer, said the applause he received during his Tintin Five days left an unforgettable mark on him. "But Christian musicals are a completely different kind of work — the glory of that applause is not mine to keep. It goes to God," he said.

Pyo made his debut as a first-generation SBS open-recruitment comedian in 1992 and enjoyed his peak years as a member of Tintin Five. "I still have a long way to go, but I want to keep doing work that gives glory," he said.