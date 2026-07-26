Rep. Kim Jung-jae of the People Power Party, who represents Pohang's Buk-gu district, held the 64th edition of his "Communication Day" event at his local constituency office on Saturday, meeting directly with residents and community organizations.

The gathering drew participants from a wide range of sectors, including a social worker from S Hospital, a school operations committee member from Daedo Middle School, a village chief from Singwang-myeon, representatives from the Pohang Tourism Promotion Cooperative, and members of a tenants' committee for shops near the Pohang Convention Center.

Attendees raised a variety of issues touching on daily life and local development, among them difficulties on the welfare front, student commuting problems, community concerns over new power transmission tower installations, a cable car project at Hwanho Park, and pending issues affecting businesses near the Pohang Convention Center.

"Communication Day is a precious occasion to hear voices from the scene up close and work together with residents to find solutions," Kim said. "I will make sure no small inconvenience or suggestion goes overlooked."