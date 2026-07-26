The People Power Party plans to discuss Kwon Young-jin's collar-grabbing incident and its fallout at a supreme council meeting Monday.

Chief spokesperson Choi Bo-yun told reporters at the National Assembly on Sunday that a large number of disciplinary requests had been filed over Kwon's conduct and remarks, and that the party's ethics committee would likely review the matter.

Choi added that many party members were calling for severe punishment and that voices were being raised questioning whether an apology alone was sufficient. She said the issue was expected to be taken up at Monday's supreme council meeting.

Kwon issued a written apology following the incident and said he would not seek the positions of Daegu chapter chairman or House Administration Committee whip. As a result, the schedule for electing a new Daegu chapter chairman was put on hold, and Rep. Kang Myeong-gu was named to fill the committee whip role.

The fallout has continued nonetheless. Floor spokesperson Choi Su-jin told reporters at the National Assembly on Sunday that Kwon should decide his own future in the party.

"Grabbing someone by the collar is tantamount to violence," Choi said. "It is something that should never happen in our party, regardless of the reason, and I'm told it is a first." She said lawmakers were united in calling for strong action to prevent a recurrence. She also said Kwon had been referred to the party's ethics committee by an outside civic group.

Kwon went to the office of floor leader Jeong Jeom-sik on Thursday to protest his committee assignment, grabbing Jeong by the collar and confronting him aggressively. Kwon has not made any further public statement since issuing his written apology.