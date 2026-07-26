President Lee Jae Myung wrapped up his visit to San Francisco on Saturday (local time) and announced his departure for a three-nation South American tour — Brazil, Chile and Argentina — declaring he was heading to "the continent of passion and abundance."

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) that day, Lee said Brazil, Chile and Argentina are "the core countries that have led South America's politics, economy and culture," and described the trip as "a meaningful journey to expand the horizons of South Korea's practical diplomacy into South America and further strengthen economic cooperation that will serve as the foundation for future growth."

He said the first stop would be Brazil — "the world's fifth-largest country by territory and South America's biggest economy" — and noted that despite the geographic distance, he had built a deep friendship with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over multiple meetings in the past year.

"Through this visit, I hope to further solidify the trust between the two countries and together produce tangible results that our people can feel," Lee wrote. "I can already picture President Lula's face — always greeting me with a warm smile and his characteristic warmth. My heart is fluttering, as if I am about to meet an old friend."

He then addressed Lula directly: "I will see you soon in Brasília."