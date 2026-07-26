SBS drama series "Agent Kim Reactivated" closed its run Saturday with a nationwide average viewership rating of 23.0 percent for its 10th and final episode, according to Nielsen Korea.

The action series follows a special agent codenamed "66," who spied for both South and North Korea before settling into life as an ordinary family man known as "Kim Bujang." When his daughter suddenly goes missing, he sets out to find her. Actor So Ji-sub played the title role, with Choi Dae-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, Joo Sang-wook, Son Na-eun, Kim Sung-kyu and Seo Su-min rounding out the cast.

"Agent Kim Reactivated" premiered June 26 with a 9.5 percent rating, crossed 15 percent by its second episode and broke 20 percent in its fourth. It peaked at 23.1 percent in episode eight.

So expressed his gratitude to viewers, saying he was "sincerely thankful to everyone who loved the show and stayed with it until the very end."

In a statement released Sunday through his agency 51K, So said he would "carry the support you have sent me in my heart for a long time" and pledged to repay fans with better work going forward. He also extended his thanks to the cast and crew.

"I believe this is a work completed through the passion and effort of so many people," he said. "I am sincerely grateful to the director, the writer, and all the staff members who quietly kept the production going even in the cold."

"It was because of the hard work of staff members behind the scenes, more than anyone, that 'Agent Kim Reactivated' could be completed," he added. "I am also deeply grateful to the actors who were with me in great harmony at every moment — it was a great honor to work alongside all of you."