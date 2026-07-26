Yeongcheon city in North Gyeongsang Province has formally proposed to the Korea Racing Authority that the agency relocate its headquarters to the city.

According to Yeongcheon city, Mayor Kim Byeong-sam on Saturday formally proposed the relocation to Korea Racing Authority Chairman Woo Hee-jong, who visited the city to inspect a trial race held under conditions identical to an actual race ahead of the track's formal opening scheduled for September. Kim also asked Woo to give the proposal serious consideration.

The event was attended by Mayor Kim, Chairman Woo, Assembly member Lee Man-hee, Yeongcheon City Council Speaker Ha Gi-tae and council members, North Gyeongsang Provincial Assembly Vice Speaker Lee Chun-woo and provincial assembly member Yun Seung-o.

The trial race was organized to comprehensively review the full range of horse racing operations, including racehorse transport, stable management, entry processing, race execution, broadcasting and IT systems, judging and finish-line rulings, and spectator safety management.

Attendees observed the race operations firsthand and reviewed areas requiring improvement before the official opening, along with measures related to traffic, safety and visitor convenience. They also exchanged views on ways to develop Let's Run Park Yeongcheon into a hub for revitalizing the local economy and tourism industry.

Mayor Kim stressed to Chairman Woo that Yeongcheon, as the site of Let's Run Park, is the most suitable location to maximize the practical benefits of relocating the Korea Racing Authority headquarters, and urged his active cooperation.

"The opening of Let's Run Park Yeongcheon marks the starting point of a new chapter in the relationship between the Korea Racing Authority and Yeongcheon," Kim said. "The synergy between Let's Run Park and the local horse industry can only be maximized if the Korea Racing Authority headquarters relocates here as well, not just the racetrack."

"Relocating the Korea Racing Authority headquarters to Yeongcheon is not simply about attracting a public institution — it is a strategic choice to strengthen the authority's future competitiveness and create a new growth engine for South Korea's horse industry," Kim added. "I formally proposed to Chairman Woo that he give the relocation of the headquarters to Yeongcheon a forward-looking review."

Meanwhile, Yeongcheon plans to develop a concrete case and support package for attracting the Korea Racing Authority headquarters while strengthening a coordinated response with North Gyeongsang Province and political circles.

The city also plans to launch a full-scale campaign targeting the government and the Korea Racing Authority through the formation of a pan-civic promotion committee, a citizen petition drive, and efforts to build joint support across all 22 cities and counties in North Gyeongsang Province.