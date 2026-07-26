Workplace injuries at South Korea's public institutions have risen steadily, with approved cases reaching 971 last year — the highest figure in five years. With more than 500 cases already logged in the first half of this year, analysts say the annual total could surpass 1,000.

Data submitted by the Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service to People Power Party lawmaker Kim Wi-sang of the National Assembly's Climate, Energy, Environment and Labor Committee show that 971 workplace injury cases were approved across 335 public institutions last year. The figure marks a continued upward trend from 826 cases in 2021, 810 in 2022, 908 in 2023 and 947 in 2024.

The increase has continued into this year. A total of 504 cases were approved through June, and at the current pace the annual count could exceed 1,000.

Breaking down last year's approved cases by type, on-site accidents accounted for the largest share at 714, followed by 154 commuting-related injuries and 103 occupational disease cases — underscoring that the vast majority of injuries at public institutions stem from field accidents.

By institution, Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) recorded the most cases at 124, followed by the Korea Post Logistics Support Group with 117, the National Health Insurance Service with 52, Korail Tech with 51, KEPCO MCS with 48 and Korea Expressway Corporation Service with 41.

The institutions with the highest injury counts share a common profile: heavy reliance on field operations in transportation, logistics and facilities management, with frequent use of machinery and equipment. At the National Health Insurance Service, emotional labor involved in handling complaints and accidents during long-term care home visits are cited as key drivers of the increase.

Fatal workplace injuries have also persisted. Approved fatal cases at public institutions stood at 20 in 2021, 10 in 2022, 9 in 2023, 16 in 2024 and 15 last year. Four fatal cases have already been approved in the first half of this year.

"Workplace injuries are consistently rising even at public institutions that should be setting an example," Kim said. "The government and each institution must move beyond formalistic management and put in place effective, field-centered safety measures."

The Ministry of Employment and Labor runs programs to prevent workplace injuries in the public sector, including strengthening occupational health and safety management systems, incorporating safety performance into public institution management evaluations, and restricting participation in public procurement. However, voices from the field say additional measures are needed to boost preventive investment in high-risk work and improve the practical effectiveness of safety management to reduce recurring injuries.