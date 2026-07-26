Former Daegu Mayor Hong Jun-pyo has sharply criticized independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon, appearing to target him indirectly while opposing the abolition of prosecutors' supplementary investigative powers.

Writing on his Facebook page Saturday, Hong said, "What does someone who ruined 80 years of prosecutorial history have to say?" and added, "This is exactly when you use the word 'shameless.'"

He then wrote, "It is because of you that the Lee Jae Myung administration is trying to dismantle the prosecution as retaliation and strip away even the supplementary investigative powers."

Although Hong did not name anyone directly, the remarks were widely interpreted as targeting Han, who has been vocal in opposing the abolition of prosecutors' supplementary investigative powers.

"No matter how much you resent the prosecution, stripping away even the supplementary investigative powers would turn the country into a paradise for criminals, and it will become difficult to prosecute major crimes and crimes by those in power," Hong said.

He added that the Jang Yun-gi case was "just the beginning," warning that "if governance continues to be driven by retaliation, it is the people who will suffer."

Hong made similar remarks Monday, writing that "the fact that today's prosecution has been branded a political tool and its investigative powers pushed to the brink of elimination stems entirely from the political misconduct of Yoon Suk Yeol and Han Dong-hoon."

Even so, he expressed concern that abolishing the supplementary investigative powers would be counterproductive. "No matter how much you resent the prosecution, stripping away even the supplementary investigative powers would turn the country into a paradise for criminals, and it will become difficult to prosecute major crimes and crimes by those in power," he wrote, adding that the Jang Yun-gi case would prove to be "just the beginning" if governance remained defined by retaliation.