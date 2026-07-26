Guro-gu has launched full-scale work on its sixth-term (2027–2030) community social security plan, holding an interim research briefing to shape welfare policies that reflect local conditions and resident needs.

The community social security plan is a statutory document required by law and drawn up every four years, outlining the direction and implementation strategy for social security policy over the following four-year period.

The district held the briefing Friday at the Guro District Office's Creative Hall, with members of the Community Social Security Representative Council — which serves as the planning and coordination body of the task force — along with working-level council members and department team leaders in attendance.

The Korea Industrial Information Research Institute, the body conducting the research, presented findings from a resident needs survey and expert consultations, as well as an update on the progress of the research project. Participants reviewed welfare conditions and resident demands in Guro-gu based on the survey results and exchanged views on the direction for the final plan.

The resident needs survey covered 433 households across 16 neighborhoods in Guro-gu, examining living conditions and policy demand across social security areas including care, health, employment and residential welfare.

Preliminary findings showed relatively high demand in the care sector for support to ease the time and financial burden of child-rearing and caregiving, and in the employment sector for information on jobs and starting or expanding businesses. The results will serve as foundational data for developing sector-specific policies and projects going forward.

The district plans to use feedback from Friday's briefing to finalize the sixth-term plan's vision, goals and implementation strategy in August, then submit the completed plan to the Seoul Metropolitan Government in November after gathering public input, holding a final briefing, and clearing review by the community social security council and the district assembly.

"The community social security plan is a critical blueprint that sets the direction of Guro-gu's welfare policy for the next four years," district mayor Jang In-hong said. "We will faithfully reflect the voices of residents and the community to develop locally tailored policies that people can actually feel."