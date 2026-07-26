Yangcheon-gu (district mayor Lee Gi-jae) is running its "2026 Chachaganun Cheongjun Geukjang," a traveling cinema program for seniors, at 10 local senior welfare centers and similar facilities to give elderly residents broader access to cultural activities.

The program is one of the district's flagship senior cultural welfare projects, designed to let elderly residents who have difficulty getting around or visiting commercial movie theaters watch films for free at nearby welfare centers.

This year, the district conducted a preference survey to better reflect seniors' cultural tastes and diversified its film lineup accordingly. The schedule features a range of genres — classic films that evoke nostalgia, comedies the whole family can enjoy together, and dramas that offer warmth and emotional resonance.

During heat waves, the program will also be open to families with young children, allowing them to enjoy films in a comfortable and safe environment alongside elderly visitors. The district hopes the cinema will go beyond simple screenings to serve as a community gathering place where neighbors can connect and share warmth.

Screenings will be held at 10 venues — including Mokdong Senior Welfare Center, Sinwol General Social Welfare Center, Yangcheon Senior Welfare Center and Yangcheon Haenuri Welfare Center — with at least one regular screening per month at each facility according to its own schedule.

Any Yangcheon-gu resident aged 60 or older may attend free of charge without prior registration by visiting the relevant welfare center. Detailed screening schedules and film information by facility are available through the Yangcheon-gu Office's Senior Welfare Division or individual welfare centers.

The district runs a range of cultural and leisure programs to support healthy and active retirement lifestyles for seniors. These include "Siganeul Dameun Kaenbeosu," a creative arts program developed in collaboration with artists; a street exhibition tied to the Y Education Expo lifelong learning festival; a smartphone photography school to strengthen digital skills; and a line dance program set to music — all aimed at expanding seniors' cultural participation and social engagement.

"I hope the traveling cinema program gives seniors a precious opportunity to revisit memories of their younger days and share warm moments with their neighbors," district mayor Lee said. "We will continue to develop a wide range of community-based cultural and leisure programs so that seniors can enjoy a healthy and happy retirement."