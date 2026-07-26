Gangnam-gu will run its "2026 Oxbridge Career and Cultural International Exchange" program for 100 high school students at Pungmun High School from Monday through Wednesday, the district announced. District Mayor Kim Hyeon-gi is leading the initiative.

"Oxbridge" refers collectively to the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. Eight current students from the two universities will serve as tutors, conducting all classes, discussions, team activities and mock interviews entirely in English.

The program covers four academic tracks — natural sciences, engineering and medicine, humanities, and social sciences — with 25 students per track. Each track is divided into two classes of 12 to 13 students, allowing participants to explore their chosen field in a small-group setting that mirrors a real university course.

Students will work through team assignments and debate academic topics to build logical thinking and communication skills. The program also includes in-depth mock interviews and one-on-one career counseling, with tutors analyzing each student's responses and English expression to offer specific feedback.

Participation will be recorded in students' school activity transcripts. The district said it plans to help students clarify their academic interests and career goals over the three days while giving them an early taste of an international educational environment.

Gangnam-gu has run the program every year since its launch in 2023, building it into one of its flagship international education projects. Last year, 95 high school students from the district took part alongside eight tutors, and the program earned a satisfaction score of 4.8 out of 5.

"The Oxbridge program gives students the chance to communicate and debate in English while mapping out their futures in concrete terms," district Mayor Kim said. "We will continue to expand differentiated global education programs befitting Gangnam's standing as a leader in educational innovation."