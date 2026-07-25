As the summer heat set in on Saturday, six locations across Mapo-gu transformed into outdoor water parks for children.

Mapo-gu officially launched the "2026 Mapo Children's Water Playground" that day, holding opening ceremonies at Mapo Citizens' Square and five other sites.

The six venues are Mapo Citizens' Square in front of the district office, the plaza in front of Exit 6 of Hongik University Station, Mapo Saevit Culture Forest, the Hapjeong-dong rest area, Mapo Arts Center Plaza and Dohwa Small Park.

Each site features inflatable pools, water slides and other play equipment, along with shade structures and changing rooms so visitors can enjoy the water safely and comfortably.

Mapo-gu Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun attended the opening ceremony and then toured all six sites to inspect safety management and operating conditions firsthand. He encouraged staff on the ground and urged thorough operations to prevent any inconvenience for visitors.

The playgrounds will operate through Aug. 16, every day except Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A facility inspection break runs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

"I hope children can run and splash somewhere close to home this hot summer and create precious memories with their families," Mayor Yoo said. "I look forward to expanding the environment in which Mapo's children can enjoy a variety of physical activities in their daily lives and grow up healthy."