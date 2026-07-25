Yeongdeungpo-gu Mayor Jo Yu-jin has made her first director-level personnel appointments since taking office.

The district issued orders Friday afternoon naming Choi Bong-soon as director of administrative affairs and Im Seon-young as director of safety and transportation.

Im previously served as head of the press team, public relations section chief, Singil 5-dong head and sanitation section chief, most recently as finance section chief, before being promoted to the Grade 4 director level.

The district also announced promotions for Grade 6 and below staff that day. Baek Ji-seon, a senior official on the press team under the public relations officer, was promoted to Grade 6.