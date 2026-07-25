Cheongdo-gun in North Gyeongsang Province visited a public dormitory for foreign seasonal workers Thursday to encourage the workers contributing to local farms amid the summer heat.

The visit was arranged following a donation of relief supplies by the Cheongdo Police Station and its Police Development Council. NH NongHyup Bank's Cheongdo-gun branch and Cheongdo Nonghyup also joined the effort.

Cheongdo-gun Mayor Park Gwon-hyeon met with the foreign seasonal workers staying at the dormitory, checked on their living conditions and expressed gratitude for their dedicated work in the field.

He also urged the workers to take extra care of their health during the ongoing heat wave — advising them to drink plenty of water, take adequate rest and follow heat illness prevention guidelines to stay safe on the job.

"We will continue to work with relevant agencies to provide ongoing attention and support so that foreign seasonal workers can settle stably into the local community and live and work in a safer environment," Park said.