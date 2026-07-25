Sangju city in North Gyeongsang Province signed a memorandum of understanding with public home shopping channel Gong-yeong Homeshopping on Friday at the city hall conference room to expand TV home shopping sales and boost marketing for local agricultural and specialty products.

The agreement aims to help the city respond to a rapidly shifting retail landscape increasingly centered on online commerce and to promote Sangju's quality farm and specialty products to consumers nationwide.

Under the MOU, the two parties agreed to cooperate on identifying and supporting the commercialization of Sangju's agricultural and specialty products, jointly promoting online sales channels and marketing, providing public-interest free advertising to stimulate the local economy, and building a cooperative framework to raise the brand value of local farm products.

"We will actively leverage Gong-yeong Homeshopping's nationwide retail network to strengthen the competitiveness of our quality agricultural and specialty products, and will continue to provide support so that expanded sales channels and increased income can be felt directly by farmers," Sangju Mayor An Jae-min said.