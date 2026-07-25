Hair transplants are widely regarded as a go-to procedure for hair loss or hairline correction, but results are not the same for everyone. In rare cases, unexpected side effects such as temporary hair loss or abnormal scalp reactions can occur, and experts say thorough consultation and a scalp assessment before the procedure are essential.

JTBC sports announcer Lee Na-yeon recently shared her experience of serious complications following a hair transplant on her YouTube channel.

In a video posted Friday, Lee said she had come with "the despair chapter of my hair transplant story," adding that she had initially not wanted to film it. "But hair transplants have become so common these days, and only positive reviews seem to be everywhere, so I made this video out of a public-spirited desire to raise awareness," she said.

She explained that she had undergone a non-incision long-hair transplant to correct an M-shaped hairline.

What followed, however, was a series of problems she had not anticipated.

"I took good care of myself after the surgery, but the numbness from the anesthesia lasted three to four months. I think the anesthetic just didn't agree with me," Lee said. "About 10 days later, hair started falling out in clumps — not from the transplanted area, but from the back of my head. Within less than a week, I had gone completely bald."

She visited multiple hospitals afterward but was unable to pinpoint the exact cause.

"Putting together what all the hospitals told me, they said my scalp was not in good health, and the anesthetic may have triggered a bad reaction. Or the anesthetic injections themselves may have irritated the scalp," she said.

"I lost almost 30 centimeters trying to fill in 1 or 2," she said. "Something happened at the end of December last year, and from January 2026 I spent three to four months in what felt like hell." She advised anyone considering a hair transplant to spend at least a month caring for their scalp health before going ahead with the procedure.

According to medical professionals, a phenomenon known as "shock loss" can occur after a hair transplant, in which not only the transplanted area but also existing hair temporarily falls out. This happens because the scalp sustains irritation or an inflammatory response during surgery, causing existing follicles to temporarily enter a resting phase. Most cases resolve within a few months, though recovery speed can vary depending on an individual's scalp condition and the extent of hair loss progression.

Other possible side effects include pain, swelling, bleeding, reduced sensation and folliculitis. In rare cases, hypersensitivity to local anesthesia or damage to scalp tissue may also occur. Those with pre-existing scalp inflammation or seborrheic dermatitis may experience slower recovery, making thorough medical evaluation before the procedure all the more important.

Experts stress that while hair transplants are considered a relatively safe procedure, they should only be performed after a thorough assessment of the individual's cause of hair loss and overall scalp health. They particularly advise patients to receive a full explanation of the temporary shedding that can follow the procedure, the normal recovery process, and the rare complications that may arise — and to seek prompt evaluation from the treating clinic or a dermatologist or transplant specialist rather than self-diagnosing if unusual symptoms persist.