Hwangji Technical High School in Taebaek, Gangwon Province, is set to be restructured into Korea Tax and Finance High School beginning in the 2027 academic year. The transformation is expected to generate strong interest next year as the school shifts its focus to core professional education in economics — much as semiconductor-focused high schools have made waves in the science and engineering field.

The school will recruit and train students with practical skills in tax accounting, financial and real estate asset management, and fintech.

In preparation, the school has already begun offering job training in new subject areas to strengthen teachers' instructional capabilities and their knowledge of real estate asset management.

Ahead of the rebrand, Hwangji Technical High School introduced a real estate brokerage course as part of the high school credit system under the revised 2022 national curriculum. As part of that effort, it recently held a job-training session for teachers on licensed real estate agent laws and practice.

To accommodate teacher transfers across the region, the training was open to educators throughout Gangwon Province. Teachers from four schools participated — Hwangji Technical High School, Dogye Computer Information High School, Seorak High School and Yangyang High School.