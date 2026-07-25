South Korea's tidal flats have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List under a Phase 2 expansion, broadening the existing natural heritage site. The decision reaffirms the tidal flats' outstanding universal value and their importance for biodiversity conservation on a global scale.

The 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, meeting in plenary in Busan on Saturday, approved the Phase 2 expansion of the "Getbol, Korean Tidal Flats" inscription. The site is now South Korea's 15th UNESCO World Heritage property and its second natural heritage site.

The decision approves a boundary modification that adds the tidal flats of Yeosu, Goheung, Muan and Seosan to the property first inscribed at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee in 2021, while also expanding the boundaries of the existing components. The serial property now comprises six components in total, incorporating the previously inscribed Seocheon, Gochang, Shinan and Boseong-Suncheon tidal flats alongside the four newly added sites.

The World Heritage Committee acknowledged that "Getbol, Korean Tidal Flats" meets inscription criterion (x), which requires a property to contain the most important and significant natural habitats for in-situ conservation of biological diversity, including threatened species. The committee particularly recognized the site's value as a critical habitat within the Yellow Sea ecosystem and along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, and its contribution to the conservation of internationally significant migratory waterbirds and diverse marine life.

The newly inscribed areas will increase the total heritage area by approximately 22 percent. The expansion adds about 10,000 hectares to the Boseong-Suncheon component by incorporating the Yeosu and Goheung tidal flats, extends the Shinan tidal flats by about 7,500 hectares through the addition of the Muan, Tando Bay, Hampyeong Bay and Wando Bay tidal flats, and brings in the Seosan tidal flats — covering 4,200 hectares — as an entirely new component.

Tim Badman, chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), told the committee that the newly included areas "will support 216 bird species in total, including 114 waterbird species, 44 coastal bird species and 24 globally threatened species, as well as 20 tidal flat biological species." He added that the expansion "is expected to enhance species diversity and habitat value, and to improve the overall authenticity and integrity of the serial property."

"Getbol, Korean Tidal Flats" was first inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2021 at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee, when the outstanding universal value of four tidal flat areas — Seocheon, Gochang, Shinan and Boseong-Suncheon — was recognized. At that time, the committee recommended pursuing a Phase 2 expansion to include additional tidal flat areas in order to more fully demonstrate the property's heritage value.

Since the Phase 1 inscription in 2021, the Cultural Heritage Administration has worked with relevant central government ministries, local governments, communities and the Korea Tidal Flat World Heritage Inscription Promotion Foundation to implement the World Heritage Committee's recommendations. The administration reviewed the heritage value of additional tidal flat areas, designated protected zones, improved management frameworks, conducted community consultations and responded to the IUCN review process.

The Phase 2 expansion was achieved through collaboration among the Cultural Heritage Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the relevant local governments and the Korea Tidal Flat World Heritage Inscription Promotion Foundation. The result represents international recognition of the progress made in implementing the recommendations issued at the time of the 2021 inscription — efforts to identify additional components, strengthen the protection and management framework, and affirm the importance of international cooperation for the conservation of the Yellow Sea ecosystem and the East Asian-Australasian Flyway.

The Cultural Heritage Administration plans to work with central government ministries, local governments, communities and the Korea Tidal Flat World Heritage Inscription Promotion Foundation to systematically preserve and manage the outstanding universal value of the Korean tidal flats, and to build a foundation for sustainable use in partnership with local communities.

Cultural Heritage Administration Commissioner Heo Min said the tidal flats are "not simply a natural heritage site confined to one country's coastline, but a core ecological axis of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway (EAAF) that nurtures life and connects migratory birds crossing national borders." He added that "protecting the tidal flats is not a task for any single nation alone, but a shared responsibility that the international community must take on together." Heo also expressed hope that a joint statement on cooperation for the conservation of Yellow Sea tidal flats and coastal wetlands, adopted on Saturday, "will help advance solidarity and cooperation within the international community to preserve the outstanding universal value of the tidal flats."

With the expansion, South Korea now holds 17 UNESCO World Heritage properties in total — 15 cultural heritage sites and two natural heritage sites. The cultural heritage sites include Seokguram Grotto and Bulguksa Temple, Haeinsa Temple Janggyeong Panjeon, Jongmyo Shrine, the rock art of Bangudae and 11 others, while the two natural heritage sites are Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes and the Korean tidal flats.