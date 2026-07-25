The Korea Pavilion set up at Exhibition Hall 1 of BEXCO in Busan for the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session has drawn record-breaking attendance and participation, cementing its role as a showcase for Korean culture on the world stage. The pavilion's exhibitions, intangible heritage demonstrations and cultural goods sales have all been warmly received, highlighting both the value and popular appeal of Korea's heritage.

More than 10,000 visitors have arrived daily since the pavilion opened. According to the Cultural Heritage Administration on Saturday, a total of 52,758 people visited the Korea Pavilion at BEXCO's Exhibition Hall 1 from July 20 to 24. Friday alone drew 15,485 visitors, making it the busiest single day so far. Even larger crowds are expected over the weekend.

The Korea Pavilion, which spans the equivalent of two soccer fields, is a special exhibition and experience space where 35 organizations, including the Cultural Heritage Administration, introduce Korea's World Heritage sites and intangible cultural heritage. The pavilion features large-scale media art installations, a special exhibition on modern and contemporary architectural heritage, live demonstrations by holders of national intangible heritage designations, and a royal garden-walk program, alongside a shop selling traditional souvenirs and a digital experience zone, drawing participants and visitors from around the world.

Among the various events, the "Heritage: Timeless Time" exhibition presented by the Korea Heritage Promotion Agency drew a steady stream of visitors throughout opening hours, with long queues forming at times. The "K-Heritage" shop selling cultural products tied to Korea's national heritage surpassed 100 million won ($68,100) in cumulative sales over the five days from July 20 to 24, the Korea Heritage Promotion Agency said. Sales on Friday alone exceeded 27 million won. Officials described the figures as far exceeding initial expectations.

Lee Gwi-young, president of the Korea Heritage Promotion Agency, said the strong sales had come as a surprise. "We didn't expect this, but sales of products related to our cultural heritage have been brisk and we're genuinely amazed," he said. "Demand has exceeded our projections, and we are urgently shipping additional stock from Seoul."

A special exhibition on modern and contemporary architectural heritage, titled "My Heritage: Lived, Living, To Live," co-directed by Kim Jong-heon, a professor in the department of architecture at Pai Chai University, and Cho Jeong-gu, principal of Guga Urban Architecture, drew between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors each day.

The Cultural Heritage Administration said interest in the committee session — the first ever held in Korea — has been exceptionally high. A total of 3,111 people from 162 countries registered to attend the plenary sessions, the largest number ever recorded for a World Heritage Committee meeting.

Cultural Heritage Administration chief Heo Min told reporters on Friday that the officially registered headcount had already surpassed 3,100, and that new weekend registrations were expected to push the total beyond 3,200 from 162 countries, setting an all-time record. He added that the Korea Pavilion alone had seen around 13,000 visitors on Friday, prompting him to request special safety management support from the fire department and police. "We will not let our guard down until the very last day and will bring the event to a safe close," he said.