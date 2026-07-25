President Lee Jae Myung, on a visit to San Francisco, sat down for a dinner with the heads of global Big Tech companies and South Korea's top business leaders, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The gathering was designed to discuss AI industry cooperation in a relaxed atmosphere over fish and chips and beer, while showcasing South Korea's standing and vision as a key hub in the global AI supply chain.

Cheong Wa Dae chief spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing that President Lee dined with global Big Tech CEOs and others at a local restaurant in San Francisco on Friday (local time).

Huang visited South Korea last year and met with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung over "chimaek" — fried chicken and beer — at a local restaurant.

Kang said the dinner was organized in the same spirit as that earlier gathering, where participants naturally built a sense of camaraderie, with the group sharing local California food in an informal setting.

Attendees included Huang, Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan, Microsoft Azure Hardware President Rani Borkar, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Chairman Euisun Chung and Naver board chairman Lee Hae-jin.

The menu featured fish and chips, fried calamari, crab cakes and clam chowder, accompanied by light beer, Kang said.

"Through the image of global AI leaders rallying around President Lee at this dinner, we can imprint on the world South Korea's elevated standing in the global AI supply chain and underscore the AI vision of an irreplaceable South Korea," Kang said.