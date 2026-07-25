Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung and Naver founder and board chairman Lee Hae-jin visited Nvidia's headquarters in Silicon Valley for a meeting with CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia said the South Korean business leaders toured its campus in Santa Clara, California, on Friday (local time), according to Yonhap and other reports.

Lee Jae-yong, Chung and Lee Hae-jin each posed for photos with Huang in the lobby of the Endeavor Building on the Nvidia campus.

The Endeavor Building features angular lines inspired by the triangle — a fundamental element of modern computer graphics.

Photos released by Nvidia showed Huang posing separately with Lee Jae-yong and with Chung, as well as Lee Hae-jin taking a group photo with representatives from both companies.

An Nvidia official said Nvidia employees were going about their normal work in the surrounding area during the photo sessions.

Nvidia did not disclose the specific content of the meetings or the agenda discussed among the participants.

Lee Jae-yong and Huang were expected to have focused their discussions on memory chip and foundry business. Samsung Electronics supplies Nvidia with HBM and other high-performance memory chips.

Chung and Huang were reported to have discussed cooperation across a broad range of areas, including autonomous driving, robotics and manufacturing AI.

Cooperation related to the Saemangeum development site was also likely on the agenda. Huang had previously referred to the area — where Hyundai Motor Group plans to invest — as South Korea's "AI Valley" and mentioned potential collaboration on data centers and related infrastructure.

Lee Hae-jin and Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon, along with other Naver executives, were expected to discuss potential cooperation on AI factory construction projects with Huang.

An AI factory is a facility that combines GPU servers, data centers, and power and cooling infrastructure with AI models and cloud technology to support large-scale AI computing.

With the heads and founders of South Korea's major companies visiting Nvidia headquarters simultaneously, observers raised the possibility that discussions ranged broadly across AI semiconductors, data centers and physical AI.

On Friday, Huang also dined with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won in Woodside, California, where they discussed expanding cooperation in AI infrastructure, semiconductors and physical AI.