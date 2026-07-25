The 2026 Ulsan Shipbuilding and Ocean Festival is being held this weekend at Ilsan Beach in Dong-gu, Ulsan.

Saturday's lineup includes the Ilsan Beach Water Bomb at 6 p.m., Night Run Ilsan at 7 p.m., the Ilsan EDM Party at 8:30 p.m. and the street performance "Ya Simhan Bame" (Late Night) at 10 p.m. Sunday's events include the Pretty Ocean Children's Song Contest at 7:30 p.m., a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. and the Quirky Boat Contest at 10 p.m. Night Run Ilsan takes participants past the suspension bridge at Daewangam Park and back to Ilsan Beach, where they can take in the night sea along the way.

Standing programs throughout the festival include a paddleboard marine sports experience, a flyboard show, Ilsan Summer Village — featuring product sales and exhibition booths — and a boat cruise tour.

This year, the coastal walkway at Ilsan Beach has been widened and amenities improved as part of a promenade expansion project, allowing visitors to enjoy the festival in greater comfort.