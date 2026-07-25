The Shared Growth Committee signed an agreement Friday at Ulsan Metropolitan City Hall with Ulsan Metropolitan City, the Ulsan Regional Office of Small and Venture Businesses, Hyundai Motor Company, HD Hyundai Heavy, Korea Zinc, Lotte Department Store, Korea East-West Power, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and Korea Forest Welfare Institute to establish the Ulsan Regional Shared-Growth Council, launching a joint effort to identify cooperative projects aimed at resolving local challenges and revitalizing the regional economy.

The council serves as a regional co-prosperity platform bringing together local government, large corporations and public institutions. Member organizations will pool their resources and expertise to jointly identify and pursue projects designed to energize the local economy.

To strengthen local commercial districts and boost the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises in the region, the council agreed to advance two initiatives: the "Ulsan Shared-Growth Market Project," which connects companies with traditional markets, and the "Ulsan SME Value-Up Project," which supports the growth and competitiveness of local small and medium-sized enterprises.

Participating organizations will link their agency-specific programs — covering smart factory development, AI adoption, ESG management, disaster safety and financial support — to build a tailored support framework aligned with each stage of SME growth.

Lee Dal-gon, chairman of the Shared Growth Committee, said he would "work to ensure that the Ulsan model of co-prosperity spreads across the country."