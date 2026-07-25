A heat wave gripped most of the country Saturday, with temperatures forecast to climb to around 39 degrees Celsius along the southern East Sea coast of North Gyeongsang Province, including Gyeongju.

Tropical nights are expected to persist in many areas, while rain is forecast for Greater Seoul and Gangwon Province and showers are expected in the Chungcheong region, North Jeolla Province, the northwestern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island — conditions that call for extra caution when going outdoors.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said heat wave advisories are in effect across most of the country, with daytime highs forecast between 29 and 37 C.

Temperatures are expected to remain near or slightly above seasonal norms — typically 21 to 24 C overnight and 28 to 32 C during the day — though southern regions will run warmer than average for now.

An extreme heat warning is in effect along the southern East Sea coast of North Gyeongsang Province, including Gyeongju, where daytime highs are forecast to exceed 39 C. Residents are urged to take health precautions.

Overnight lows are expected to stay at or above 25 C, meaning tropical nights will be widespread. On Friday night, tropical nights were recorded across Greater Seoul — including Seoul, Incheon and Suwon — as well as in Jeonju, Daegu, Busan, Sangju and Cheongju, among other areas.

Skies will be mostly cloudy over Greater Seoul and Gangwon Province, with intermittent clouds elsewhere. Scattered rain is expected in parts of Greater Seoul and Gangwon Province before clearing.

Showers are possible through the night in the Chungcheong region, North Jeolla Province, the northwestern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island. Areas receiving rain or showers may also see gusty winds, thunder and lightning.

Expected rainfall totals are 20 to 60 millimeters in northern Gyeonggi Province and the West Sea Five Islands; 5 to 40 mm in Seoul, Incheon, southern Gyeonggi Province and the inland mountain areas of southern Gangwon Province; 10 to 60 mm in the inland mountain areas of central and northern Gangwon Province; and 5 to 20 mm along the northern East Sea coast of Gangwon Province.