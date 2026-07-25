US President Donald Trump said Friday that while he is engaged in serious talks with Iran, he would move immediately to military action if negotiations again fail to produce a deal.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Friday, Trump said there are two paths out of the Iran war: "a military exit strategy" and "the smarter strategy of reaching a deal," according to Yonhap.

"One option is to continue what we're doing now — the airstrikes — and we can take it to a much higher level if we want," Trump said. "We are locked and loaded and ready to act immediately."

Trump also told Axios in an interview Friday that he was considering "a massive attack — bigger than anything before" against Iran, saying he was "right on the verge of making a decision" and that "we are fully prepared."

The New York Times also reported Friday that Trump had convened a meeting with his top advisers to discuss whether to intensify strikes against Iran.

Trump said, however, that talks were still ongoing. "Right now, at this very moment, we are talking to them," he said. "I always prefer that alternative" — a negotiated solution.

"We'll see what happens while the talks are going on," Trump added. "This is the most serious they have ever been, from what we've seen."

The remarks suggested Trump believes Iran's unprecedented willingness to negotiate stems from his threats of a large-scale attack and a maritime blockade.

"They clearly want a deal," Trump said, but added, "I don't think they're ready yet."

Asked about his social media post claiming that China and Russia had pledged not to sell weapons to Iran, Trump said he did not think Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin "want to disappoint me."

In the Truth Social post, Trump said Xi had told him at talks held in Beijing in May that China would not provide or sell weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran "under any circumstances."

Trump added that Putin had similarly told him Russia would not sell weapons to Iran, "despite the horrible war going on in Ukraine."

"The two major countries that people often mention in connection with Iran — I don't think they are involved in this," Trump said.

"If they do, it will be very bad for them," he warned. "It certainly won't be in their best interest."

AFP described the post as a warning to China and Russia against selling weapons to Iran, while Reuters said Trump had warned both countries against involvement in the Iran war.