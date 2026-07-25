Shin Ji-eun has surged to a five-shot lead at the halfway point of the LPGA Tour's ISPS Handa Scottish Women's Open.

Shin carded a 5-under-par 67 on Friday at Dundonald Links (par 72) in North Ayrshire, Scotland, posting six birdies against one bogey. Her two-round total of 11-under 133 puts her five shots clear of second-place Esther Henseleit of Germany.

Shin had shared the first-round lead by one stroke heading into the second round. She bogeyed the opening hole but responded with six birdies over the remaining holes, and her 67 was the day's best score.

"The first hole was a bit unlucky," Shin said after her round. "I thought it was a pretty good shot, but the ball ended up in the bushes. I really had to be patient. There were some strange shots in between, but I kept grinding through it. My putting was definitely good. I've never led by five shots before. I'm going to try to stay patient over the final two rounds."

Shin has played 13 events this season, with a tie for seventh at the Mizuho Americas Open in May her only top-10 finish. She has adapted seamlessly to the windy Scottish links conditions, however, setting the stage for a strong turnaround.

Shin made her LPGA Tour debut in 2011 and is now in her 16th year on tour. Her only victory came at the 2016 VOA Texas Shootout, meaning a win this week would give her a second career title — nearly a decade after her first.

Kim A-rim held sole third place at 5-under 139 after posting an even-par round of two birdies and two bogeys in the strong wind. "It was rainier in the morning, so it wasn't as easy as yesterday, but the back nine in the afternoon was better," Kim said. "Still, it's tough out there. The earmuffs kept my ears warm, so my confidence was a bit higher."

Lauren Coughlin of the United States, who had shared the overnight lead with Shin, stumbled to a 2-over 74 and dropped into a tie for fourth at 4-under 140, alongside Erika Hara of Japan and Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand.

Yun I-na climbed to sole eighth place at 3-under 141 after firing a 4-under round, powered by three consecutive birdies on holes 11 through 13 on the back nine. Her iron play was sharp throughout, setting up close looks at the flag.

Lee Mi-hyang also impressed with a 4-under 68, moving up to a tie for ninth at 1-under 143. Kim Hyo-joo, who had struggled to a 3-over round on Friday, bounced back with a 2-under 70 — four birdies against two bogeys — to share 15th place at 1-over 145 alongside Yang Hee-young.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States shot a 4-over 76 to sit in a tie for 41st at 4-over 148 alongside Hwang Yu-min. Korda bogeyed each of her final four holes.