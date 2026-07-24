Police have booked two Chinese women on charges of trespassing after they broke into the residence of K-pop group Cortiz. The Yongsan Police Station in Seoul said Friday it is investigating the two suspects on residential trespass charges.

The women are accused of entering the group's apartment in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, without permission at around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were dispatched after a manager reported that a package outside the residence had been torn open and the front door was ajar. Police found the women on a different floor of the building and arrested them.

During questioning, the women reportedly told police they had purchased Cortiz's home address through social media and traveled there to find the group. They denied, however, having damaged the package or entered the residence itself.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the incident.

In June last year, a Chinese woman was arrested on the spot after repeatedly entering the door code at the Yongsan-gu home of BTS member Jungkook in an attempt to break in. She was referred to prosecutors on charges of attempted residential trespass and received a deferred prosecution.