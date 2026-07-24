Seoul's Dongjak-gu Mayor Ryu Sam-yeong has drawn favorable reviews for filling several key senior positions through open recruitment. The posts include public affairs officer, operations support chief and administrative affairs chief at the Grade 5 level, along with Grade 6 team leaders for integrity, personnel, planning and community administration.

Ryu, a former senior superintendent who graduated from the Korean National Police University, has no background in general public administration. Analysts say he turned to open recruitment to identify capable and motivated officials for the district's top posts, recognizing that making major personnel decisions shortly after taking office — before getting to know his staff — could lead to misjudgments.

The approach is seen as a deliberate step back from exercising unilateral appointment authority, letting experts assess candidates through a formal competitive process instead.

In the latest round of appointments, Seong Hui-suk, who had served as welfare projects chief, was selected as public affairs officer through interviews and other evaluations. Seong, a former media team leader, brings a broad track record that includes stints as head of Sangdo 1-dong, culture policy chief and early childhood care support chief.

Ju Seon-i was appointed operations support chief, while Shin Su-gyeong, head of Sindaebang 1-dong, was tapped as administrative affairs chief.

Alongside this, the district assigned a team leader from the environment division to head the integrity team, Kim Hyeon-jong from the district council secretariat to lead the personnel team, Lee Hyeon-gang from the economic policy division to head the planning team, and Bae Eun-jin from the administrative affairs division to lead the community administration team.